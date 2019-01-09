Police investigate 25 reports of ‘mindless’ damage to vehicles in Tarring

Police are investigating after ‘significant damage’ was caused to vehicles in Tarring on Friday night, a spokesman confirmed.

Officers received 25 reports of criminal damage to residents’ vehicles in the early hours of Saturday morning, according to a statement on Adur and Worthing Police’s Facebook page.

Police are trying to identify those responsible by ‘exploring CCTV opportunities’ on the route they believe these persons to have taken.

A spokesman said: “The persons responsible have given no thought to the resident’s property or the financial cost and inconvenience to them, this really is mindless damage and we ask that anyone with information should contact us on 01273 404927 or in person at the central Worthing police station.”

