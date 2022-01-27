People urged to call 999 if they see wanted man with links across Sussex
Sussex Police are searching for a man wanted for recall to prison.
Liam McGuicken, 39, was released from prison in July 2021 part way through an eight-year sentence for robbery, police said.
He is described by police as white, 5ft 9in tall, slim, with brown hair, blue eyes, and a tattoo of a heart and ‘Mum and Dad’ on his right arm.
A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “In Sussex he has links to Brighton & Hove, Shoreham, Lancing, Goring and Littlehampton.
“Outside Sussex his previous connections have included Fareham, Chatham, Suffolk, & London.
“If you see McGuicken or know where he is, do not approach him but contact the police on 999 or 101, quoting Sussex serial 289 of 27/01.”
You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.