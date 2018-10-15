Pair facing lengthy prison sentences following Durrington stabbing trial

Two men are facing prison sentences of up to 16 years for their involvement in an attack on a Durrington father in February.

Following a lengthy trial, the jury announced their verdicts last week.

The trial went on for several weeks

Tommy Howlett, 24, of no fixed address, and Bradley Allen, 27, of Orkney Court, Worthing, were both found not guilty of the attempted murder of Wayne Heys, the CPS confirmed last week.

Heys was left with life-threatening injuries following an incident in Carisbrooke Drive in Durrington on February 20.

However jurors found Howlett guilty of blackmail, conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm with intent, two counts of damaging property, causing grievous bodily harm with intent and having an article with a blade or point, the CPS confirmed.

The CPS added Allen was convicted of blackmail, conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm with intent and causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

The jury announced their verdicts at Hove Crown Court last week

As well as being found not guilty of attempted murder, Allen was cleared of two counts of damaging property.

MORE FROM THE TRIAL: ‘No forensic evidence’ to link four recovered weapons with alleged Durrington stabbing, jury hears

What happened to the other defendants?

Four others faced charges in connection with the attack, and three were found guilty.

Joshua Bosley, 24, of Bulkington Avenue, Billy Howlett, 26, of Kingsland Close, Shoreham, and Katherine Olive, 20, of Harrow Road, West Worthing, were all convicted of conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm with intent, the CPS said.

Callum Alex-Hunt, 24, of Butts Road, Southwick, was found not guilty of conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm with intent, said the CPS.

READ MORE: Defence barrister accuses witness of telling ‘lie after lie’ in Durrington stabbing trial

When is the sentencing?

The five people who were found guilty are due to be sentenced on November 8.

Judge Jeremy Gold, QC, who oversaw the trial is expected to be the one to sentence them at either Hove Crown Court, Lewes Crown Court or Brighton Crown Court.

READ MORE: Builder ‘scared of repercussions’ of talking to police after seeing friend stabbed in Durrington, court hears

What could the sentence be?

The charge of causing grievous bodily harm with intent has a category range of up to 16 years in custody, according to the Sentencing Council’s guidelines.

Judges refer to sentencing guidelines when deciding on punishments, with aggravating and mitigating factors taken into consideration.