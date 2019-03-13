Officers seize rusty knife near Worthing Railway Station

A rusty blade has been seized by officers near Worthing Railway Station.

Police in Sussex are conducting a week-long campaign to target knife crime and address the reasons why young people carry blades.

Sussex Police officers are joining colleagues from across the country in an effort to get knives off our streets and educate those most at risk.

The crackdown is known as Operation Sceptre.

Today Worthing police announced that a stanley knife was found while officers were patrolling near the train station.

A police spokesman said: "Knife amnesty bins are available at all local Police Stations. #StopKnifeCrime #KnivesCostsLives"