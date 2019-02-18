Man stabbed twice in Worthing town centre attack

A man was stabbed twice in the back in Worthing town centre last night (February 17), according to Sussex Police.

A police spokesman said the attack took place in West Street, Worthing, at about 10.40pm.

Sussex Police

A 20-year-old victim was followed by two men, said the spokesman, one of whom stabbed him twice in the lower back.

The victim managed to run into the Travelodge hotel in Marine Parade for help, said police.

He was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton for treatment, according to the spokesman, and his injuries are not life-threatening.

The spokesman said: "Anyone who witnessed the attack or has any information about it should contact police online https://www.sussex.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us/ or ring 101 quoting serial 1200 of 17/02."

More news:

Wear a Woolly Hat Day turns heads at Globe Primary Academy in Lancing

These are the wedding venues in Sussex you may not have considered

Six-hour drama as man rescued from tanker off Selsey coast