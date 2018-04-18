Man found in garden with serious head injuries

Police are investigating after a man was discovered in a garden having suffered ‘serious head injuries’ this morning (April 18).

Sussex Police said officers were called by a member of public at 6.38am to Martin Road in Hove where the man was found in the garden of a house.

A police spokesperson said: “A man and a woman have been arrested in connection with the incident and are assisting officers at this stage.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

Anyone with any information is asked to report it online or call 101 quoting serial 184 of 18/04.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.