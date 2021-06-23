Location of speed cameras in West Sussex
Sussex Police use speed and red light traffic cameras to help keep our roads in West Sussex safe.
Here is a list of mobile and fixed speed camera sites in West Sussex, as well as list of ‘red light’ cameras positioned at traffic junctions.
Arundel area:
A27, Fontwell-Arundel (mobile camera)
A27, Arundel-Angmering (mobile camera)
A27, Crossbush (red light camera)
Bognor Regis area:
A29 Shripney (mobile camera)
Chalcroft Lane, North Bersted (mobile camera)
West Meads Drive, Bognor Regis (mobile camera)
Aldwick Road, Bognor Regis (mobile camera)
Hotham Way, Bognor Regis (mobile camera)
Felpham Way, Felpham (red light camera)
Burgess Hill and Haywards Heath area:
Northlands Avenue, Haywards Heath (mobile camera)
Lewes Road, Lindfield (mobile camera)
A23 (London Road), Albourne (mobile camera)
A23 (London Road), Slaugham (mobile camera)
A23 (London Road), Warninglid (mobile camera)
A23 (London Road), Bolney (mobile camera)
A23 (Dale Hill), Pyecombe (mobile camera)
Chichester area:
A27 Emsworth-Chichester (mobile camera)
A27 Tangmere-Fontwell (mobile camera)
A259 at Fishbourne (mobile camera)
Broad Road, Nutbourne (mobile camera)
Broad Road, Nutbourne (red light camera)
A286 at Birdham (fixed camera)
Stocks Lane, East Wittering (fixed camera)
Westergate Street, Westergate (mobile camera)
Crawley area:
M23, Crawley (mobile camera)
Bewbush Drive, Bewbush (mobile and fixed camera)
Gossops Drive, Gossops Green (mobile camera)
A2219 (Brighton Road), Southgate (fixed camera)
A2220 (Worth Park Avenue), Three Bridges (red light camera)
Manor Royal, Manor Royal (mobile camera)
Fleming Way, Manor Royal (fixed camera)
A23 (London Road), Manor Royal (red light camera)
Gatwick Road, Tinsley Green (fixed camera)
A264 (Copthorne Common Road), Copthorne (mobile camera)
A264 (London Road), East Grimnstead (fixed camera)
M23 (Airport Way), Gatwick (average speed camera)
Horsham area:
A281 (Guildford Road), Horsham (mobile camera)
Pondtail Road, Horsham (mobile camera)
A264, Horsham (mobile camera)
Parsonage Road, Horsham (red light camera)
A281 (Brighton Road), Crabtree (mobile and fixed camera)
Littlehampton area:
A259 (Wick Street), Littlehampton (fixed camera)
Station Road, Rustington (fixed camera)
Worthing Road, Angmering (mobile camera)
A27, Angmering (fixed camera)
Worthing Road, Angmering (mobile camera)
Midhurst and Petworth areas:
A285 (Station Road), Petworth (mobile camera)
Dodsley Lane, Easebourne (mobile camera)
A283, Northchapel (mobile camera)
B2070 (London Road), Rake (mobile camera)
A286 (Haslemere Road), Fernhurst (fixed camera)
B2138 (Lower Street), Fittleworth (mobile camera)
A29 (London Road), Coldwaltham (mobile camera)
A29 (Bury Road), Bury (mobile camera)
A29 (London Road), Pulborough (fixed camera)
A283 (Lower Road, Pulborough (fixed and mobile camera)
Shoreham-by-Sea and Southwick area:
A27, Shoreham by-pass (red light camera)
A259 (Brighton Road), Shoreham (fixed and mobile camera)
Upper Shoreham Road, Shoreham (fixed and mobile camera)
A27, Brighton by-pass (mobile camera)
A270 (Old Shoreham Road), Southwick (mobile camera)
Steyning area:
A283 (Pulborough Road), Storrington (mobile camera)
B2139 (Thakeham Road), Storrington (fixed camera)
A24 (Worthing Road), West Grinstead (fixed camera)
A24 (Worthing Road), West Grinstead (red light camera)
A281 (Henfield Road), Small Dole (mobile camera)
Worthing area:
A280, Clapham (mobile camera)
Offington Lane, Durrington (fixed camera)
A232 (Littlehampton Road), Durrington (mobile camera)
The Boulevard, Durrington (mobile camera)
West Parade, Worthing (mobile camera)
Mill Road, Worthing (red light camera)
A24 (Broadwater Road), Worthing (red light camera)
A24 (Brodwater Road), Worthing (fixed camera)
Lyndhurst Road, Worthing (red light camera)
Brighton Road, Lancing (mobile camera)
A27, Sompting (red light camera)