Littlehampton man arrested on suspicion of meeting girl for sex after car sighting

A Littlehampton man has been arrested on suspicion of meeting a 14-year-old girl for sex, police said.

According to Sussex Police, on Saturday (June 2) a 52-year-old Littlehampton man was arrested at his home address on suspicion of meeting a 14-year-old girl for sexual activity following grooming.

This followed a report from residents about a man and a girl seen in a parked car near Arundel earlier the same day, police said.

After being interviewed by police, the man was released under investigation.

The force would not confirm his job or current employment status, but added that his employers had been informed of what happened.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: "Officers have been working with local authority childrens' services to ensure that any necessary safeguarding actions have been carried out, and there is no current threat to the safety of any child."