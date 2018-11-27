Lancing van thieves: Police hunt for two men after thefts from front gardens

Police are appealing for information after a spate of thefts from outside homes across Lancing.

Fourth Avenue resident Sheila Peterman Luke said a van pulled up outside her house and some men attempted to take items from her front garden.

“They actually tried to take a bathroom suite from my front garden, which was below my bay window and behind my skip,” she said.

“Luckily I was in my lounge and surprised them when I banged on my bay window. They acted as if they didn’t understand what I was shouting and shrugged their shoulders.”

Sheila said the men left after they were startled, giving her time to report the incident to the police.

On the same day, Boundary Road resident Colin Warner said he also caught men with a van acting suspiciously around his property.

He said he saw them taking things from his garden, but had assumed they had permission.

When he realised something was amiss he captured a picture of the van, which was confirmed by Ms Peterman Luke as the same vehicle she saw.

A police spokesman said: “Two men seen acting suspiciously in Lancing are being linked to the theft of items from outside a house in Fourth Avenue on Wednesday, November 21.

“It is believed that the men may also be responsible for other criminal activity in the Lancing area on the same day.

“Police are appealing for anyone with information or who might have had property stolen themselves to report online at https://sussex.police.uk/appealresponse or call 101 quoting serial 589 of 21/11.”

