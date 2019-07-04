Lancing residents warned over suspected fraudster targeting homes with trapped sea gull scam

Lancing residents have been warned to be vigilant over a potential fraudster claiming to be a local builder.

According to reports from local neighbourhood watch groups, a man in Lancing had been calling on properties claiming he had seen a sea full trapped under a tile on their roof and offering to remove it.

The man was told by those targeted that the RSPCA would be called, the report said.

He was described as white, of heavy build with a pot belly and wearing a white t-shirt and black trainers.

The report advised residents not to agree to any work being carried out and not to give a stranger any money or let them into their homes.