Investigation after multiple burglaries in Lancing road on same night

Police are investigating reports of garages being burgled near Monks Recreation Ground in Lancing.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said a report was received on Monday (July 1) that a Giant Talon black and yellow mountain bike, and a black and red Sips circular saw, had been stolen from a garage in nearby Annweir Avenue overnight.

Police

The garage had been forced into, the spokesman said, to gain access to the items which are worth more than £1,000.

Another garage in the same road is also believed to have been broken into, the spokesman added.

The spokesman said: "Anyone with information about suspicious people, vehicles or activity in the area earlier this week is asked to contact Sussex Police online at

https://www.sussex.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us or phone 101, quoting serial 340 of 01/07.

"Alternatively they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or phone 01580 555111."