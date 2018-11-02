HM Courts Service: Results list for October 25 to November 1, 2018

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from October 25 to November 1, 2018.

Rhys Hamilton, 24, of Stean Furlong, Littlehampton, was given a community order with four-month curfew, electronically monitored, from 7pm to 6am daily, Thinking Skills Programme Requirement and Rehabilitation Activity Requirement after admitting being on premises in Yapton on July 24, 2018, having entered as a trespasser and having an offence weapon, a baseball bat, without reasonable excuse; and assault by beating in Yapton on July 24, 2018. He was also given a restraining order and must pay £250 compensation, £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs. He also admitted obstructing a police constable in the execution of his duty in Yapton on July 24, 2018, no separate penalty.

Courts

Carl Bird, 33, of Pryors Green, Bognor Regis, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and fined £320 after being found guilty of assault by beating in Barnham on August 5, 2018. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £625 costs.

Rachael Oakley, 22, of Brighton Road, Lancing, was fined £20 after admitting being drunk and disorderly in Chatsworth Road, Worthing, on August 11, 2018. She was also given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must pay £75 compensation, £85 victim surcharge, after admitting assaulting a police constable in the execution of her duty at Centenary House, Worthing, on August 11, 2018. She admitted breaching a conditional discharge order and was dealt with for the original offence, receiving a community order for failing to surrender to custody at Worthing Magistrates’ Court on October 8, 2018; assaulting a police constable in the execution of her duty in Lancing on June 22, 2018; and assaulting a police constable in the execution of her duty at Worthing Custody Suite on June 23, 2018.

Daniel Wray, 38, of Lotts Lane, Sompting, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must carry out 80 hours’ unpaid work after being found guilty of assault by beating in Sompting on June 29, 2018. He was also given a restraining order and must pay £85 victim surcharge, £675 costs.

Jordan Jackson, 25, of Edward Way, Wick, was given a community order and must carry out 60 hours’ unpaid work after admitting failing to provide a specimen of blood for analysis when required in Brighton Road, Shoreham, on October 13, 2018. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Rickie Jones, 32, c/o Marine Place, Worthing, was discharged conditionally for six months and must pay £20 victim surcharge after admitting using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour with intent, causing harassment, alarm or distress at McColls, Heene Road, Worthing, on September 29, 2018.

Charles Beach, 43, of Bayford Road, Littlehampton, was fined £162 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £450 costs, after admitting driving while disqualified on the A27 Angmering on July 12, 2018. His driving record was endorsed with six points. He also admitted using a vehicle without insurance on the A27 Angmering on July 12, 2018, no separate penalty.

It’s now illegal for your partner to do these 11 things in a relationship

Paranoid psychosis led Sussex man to kill the loving mother he thought was conspiring against him

Crime in Sussex – here’s what happened in October