HM Courts Service: Results list for March 19, 2018

The following are the results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing on March 19, 2018.

Denise Black, 47, of Old Mead Road, Wick, was fined £220 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £155 costs, after being found guilty of dropping a cigarette butt and leaving it on the ground outside Morrisons, Bognor Regis, on June 2, 2017.

Lucy Davies, 28, of Fitzalan Road, Littlehampton, was fined £220 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £155 costs, after being found guilty of dropping a cigarette butt and leaving it on the ground in Beach Road, Littlehampton, on July 14, 2017.

Georgi Georgiev, 47, of Granville Road, Littlehampton, was fined £220 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £155 costs, after being found guilty of dropping a cigarette butt and leaving it on the ground near Lidl, Alton, on May 15, 2017.

Tony Gibbs, 23, of Canada Road, Arundel, was fined £220 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £155 costs, after being found guilty of dropping a cigarette butt and leaving it on the ground outside Subway, Bognor Regis, on June 6, 2017.

Daniel Grant, 28, of Selborne Road, Littlehampton, was fined £220 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £155 costs, after being found guilty of dropping a cigarette butt and leaving it on the ground outside the entrance to Littlehampton Railway Station on July 7, 2017.

Charlie Pereira, 20, of Downview Way, Yapton, was fined £40 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £155 costs, after admitting dropping a cigarette butt and leaving it on the ground in London Road, Bognor Regis, on June 13, 2017.

Darren Rodgers, 45, of Wick Farm Road, Wick, was fined £220 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £155 costs, after being found guilty of dropping a cigarette butt and leaving it on the ground in the Regis car park, Bognor Regis, on June 2, 2017.

Dean Simpson, 29, of Felpham Road, Bognor Regis, was fined £220 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £155 costs, after being found guilty of dropping a cigarette butt and leaving it on the ground in Morrisons car park, Littlehampton, on May 17, 2017.

Rebecca Stennett, 37, of St Catherine’s Road, Littlehampton, was fined £220 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £155 costs, after being found guilty of dropping a cigarette butt and leaving it on the ground near the back entrance to Travelodge, Worthing, on July 11, 2017.

Tracey Swain, 55, of Ascot Way, Rustington, was fined £220 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £155 costs, after being found guilty of dropping a cigarette butt and leaving it on the ground in The Street, Littlehampton, on July 27, 2017.

Shain Wadey, 22, of Osbury House, Old Market Lane, Littlehampton, was fined £220 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £155 costs, after being found guilty of dropping a cigarette butt and leaving it on the ground in Morrisons car park, Littlehampton, on May 26, 2017.

Kim Walsh, 50, of Roman Fields, Bognor Regis, was fined £220 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £155 costs, after being found guilty of dropping a cigarette butt and leaving it on the ground outside William Hill, Littlehampton, on May 15, 2017.

Caitlyn Welch, 21, of Griffin Crescent, Littlehampton, was fined £220 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £155 costs, after being found guilty of dropping a cigarette butt and leaving it on the ground outside Domino’s Pizza, Littlehampton, on July 14, 2017.

Victoria Wilson, 44, of Ryebank Caravan Site, Bilsham Road, Yapton, was fined £220 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £155 costs, after being found guilty of dropping a cigarette butt and leaving it on the ground in Barnham Road, Barnham, on May 26, 2017.