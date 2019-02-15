HM Courts Service: Results list for February 8 to 15, 2019

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from February 8 to 15, 2019.

Sean Wesley, 32, of Gloucester Place, Littlehampton, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must pay £85 victim surcharge, £40 costs, after admitting damaging the window in the interview room at Lloyds PLC in Rustington on January 23, 2019. He also admitted using threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress in Rustington on January 23, 2019, no separate penalty.

Perry Loveday, 27, of Allangate Drive, Littlehampton, was fined £133 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £100 costs, under the Single Justice Procedure after admitting being the registered owner of a vehicle that did not meet insurance requirements in Horsham on February 21, 2018.

Gary Dean, 32, of The Strand, Goring, was given an eight-week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement after admitting having a six-inch kitchen knife in The Strand, Goring, without good reason on December 29, 2018. He must pay £115 victim surcharge, £85 costs. He also admitted using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour with intent to suggest immediate unlawful violence would be used or provoke the immediate use of unlawful violence in The Strand, Goring, on December 29, 2018, no separate penalty.

Daniel Thyer, 30, of Brighton Road, Worthing, was fined £40 and must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting assault in The Strand, Goring, on December 29, 2018. He was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must carry out 100 hours’ unpaid work after admitting having an offensive weapon, a knuckle duster, in The Strand, Goring, on December 29, 2018. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

David Sheldon, 47, of Lyndhurst Road, Worthing, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must pay £400 compensation, £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting stealing a £400 bicycle in Chapel Road, Worthing, on July 7, 2018.

Lucy Pinkney, 20, of New Brunswick Drive, Worthing, was fined £40 and must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching a community order by failing to report for appointments on November 29, 2018, and January 10, 2019.

Brendan Watt, 35, of Sherborne Road, Chichester, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must carry out 40 hours’ unpaid work after admitting breaching a non-molestation order in Victoria Road, Worthing, on January 26, 2019. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Bradley Ancsell, 24, of Old School Drive, Hayling Island, was fined £350 and must pay £35 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drug-driving (3.4ug/l Delta-9-THC) on the A27 Arundel on October 30, 2018. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Danny Reeves, 25, of Normans Drive, Bognor Regis, was fined £80 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting possessing 6.5g of cannabis, a class B drug, in Arundel on September 11, 2018. He was fined £40 after admitting driving without due care and attention in Ford Road, Arundel, on September 11, 2018. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Nathaniel Baker, 25, of Vermont Way, East Preston, was fined £120 and must pay £29.99 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (52mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Terminus Road, Littlehampton, on January 31, 2019. He was fined £40 after admitting using a vehicle without a valid test certificate in Terminus Road, Littlehampton, on January 31, 2019. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Mandy Brockman, 58, of Wiston Avenue, Worthing, was fined £120 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (140mg of alcohol in 100ml of blood) on the A259 Rustington on October 22, 2018. She was disqualified from driving for 22 months.

Kieran Denver, 45, c/o The Drive, Harrow, was fined £80 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting disorderly behaviour while drunk in Chapel Road, Worthing, on January 29, 2019. He was fined £100 after admitting disorderly behaviour while drunk in Liverpool Road, Worthing, on February 6, 2019. He was fined £80 after admitting possessing 0.3g of cannabis resin, a class B drug, at Worthing Custody Centre on February 6, 2019. He also admitted breaching a conditional discharge order, no action taken.

