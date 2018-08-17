HM Courts Service: Results list for August 9 to 16, 2018

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from August 9 to 16, 2018.

Lisa Miller, 40, of Selden Road, Worthing, was discharged conditionally for 12 months and must pay £20 victim surcharge after admitting fraud by making false representations when hiring a rental car from Eurostar, namely that she would be the driver, the vehicle would remain under her control and a guarantee it would be returned at the end of the agreed hire period, intending to make a gain for an unknown person.

Lewis Waltham, 20, c/o Old Shoreham Road, Southwick, was given a community order and must carry out 80 hours’ unpaid work after admitting causing £173.44 damage to a van in Southwick on April 18, 2018; causing £318.65 damage to a car in Southwick on April 18, 2018; and using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause fear of or provoke unlawful violence in Southwick on April 18, 2018. He must pay a total of £420.37 compensation, £85 victim surcharge, £310 costs.

Sam Waltham, 23, of Old Shoreham Road, Southwick, was given a community order and must carry out 80 hours’ unpaid work after admitting assault by beating in Southwick on April 18, 2018; causing £173.44 damage to a van in Southwick on April 18, 2018; and using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause fear of or provoke unlawful violence in Southwick on April 18, 2018. He must pay £86.72 compensation, £85 victim surcharge, £310 costs.

Jojo David, 32, of Queen’s Road, Worthing, was discharged conditionally for three months and must pay £20 victim surcharge after admitting driving without insurance in Christchurch Road, Worthing, on March 2, 2018; and possessing cannabis in Worthing on March 2, 2018. His driving record was endorsed with six points. He also admitted driving without the correct licence, no separate penalty.

Mohammad Hussain, 28, of High Street, Lingfield, was given an eight-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must carry out 40 hours’ unpaid work, after admitting stealing £3,000 from Bathstore, Worthing, between September 4, 2017, and October 29, 2017. He was given an eight-week concurrent prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, after admitting fraud by dishonestly making a false representation, claiming the victim owed a further £399.67 for bathroom fittings, in Worthing on September 4, 2017. He must pay £1,500 compensation, £115 victim surcharge.

Bradie Thomson, 29, of Somerhill Avenue, Hove, was jailed for 12 weeks and must pay £100 compensation, £115 victim surcharge, after admitting assault by beating in Wick on May 31, 2018. He was jailed for two weeks, to run consecutively, after admitting stealing food items worth £107.75 from Morrisons, Wick, on May 31, 2018. He was also jailed for two weeks, to run consecutively, after admitting stealing food items worth £103.69 from The Co-op filling station, Durrington, on April 17, 2018.

Shaun Thomson, 32, of Lyndhurst Road, East Worthing, was jailed for 16 weeks and must pay £115 victim surcharge, after admitting stealing aftershave worth £116 from Boots, Worthing, on May 21, 2018. He received six concurrent prison sentences, each for 16 weeks, after admitting stealing aftershave worth £110 from Boots, Worthing, on June 21, 2018; stealing food from Asda, Lancing, on June 23 and on June 26, 2018; stealing food and alcohol from Asda, Lancing, on June 25, 2018; stealing food from The Co-op, Worthing, on June 27, 2018; and stealing alcohol worth £108 from Marks and Spencer, Worthing, on July 2, 2018. He was also fined £50 after admitting breaching a suspended sentence order.

Clive Uwins, 52, of Rackham Close, Tarring, was given a community order and must carry out 150 hours’ unpaid work after admitting drink-driving (97mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Titnore Lane, Worthing, on July 27, 2018; and failing to stop after an accident in which damage was caused to another vehicle in Titnore Lane, Worthing, on July 27, 2018. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 24 months.

Mark Barlow, 50, of Byron Road, Worthing, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must pay £85 victim surcharge after admitting two charges of stealing an electric shaver worth £270 from Boots, Worthing, on February 20, 2018; stealing an electric shaver worth £170 from Boots, Worthing, on February 21, 2018; and stealing two bottles of aftershave worth £80 from Boots, Worthing, on February 24, 2018.

Karl Daly, 29, of The Strand, Goring, was given a community order and must carry out 120 hours’ unpaid work after admitting assault by beating in Worthing on June 27, 2018; and damaging two doors in Worthing on June 27, 2018. He was also given a restraining order and must pay £78 compensation, £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

John Mitchell, 56, of Northcourt Road, Worthing, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must carry out 150 hours’ unpaid work after admitting assault by beating in Worthing on June 30, 2018. He was also given a restraining order and must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Callum Wallace, 21, of Pearson Road, Arundel, was fined £150 and must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching a community order by failing to report for appointments on June 6, 2018, and July 19, 2018.

James Godfray, 21, of Downsway, Shoreham, was given a community order and must carry out 60 hours’ unpaid work after admitting drug-driving (218mg/l benzoylecgonine) in The Crescent, Southwick, on February 18, 2018. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 20 months.

Natalie Jones, 28, of Garden Crescent, Barnham, must pay £50 compensation after admitting assault by beating in Bognor Regis on June 3, 2018; must pay £100 compensation after admitting a second charge of assault by beating in Bognor Regis on June 3, 2018; and must pay £50 compensation after admitting using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause fear of or provoke unlawful violence in Bognor Regis on June 3, 2018.

William Stuart, 52, of Chartfield, Hove, was given a 12-week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, with eight-week curfew, electronically monitored, from 8pm to 7am daily, and must carry out 160 hours’ unpaid work after admitting drink-driving (141mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Oliver Acre, Wick, on July 10, 2018. He must pay £115 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 34 months.

Worthing News, in Rowlands Road, Worthing, was fined £250 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £1,182 costs, after admitting failing to act with due care, as a distributor, to help ensure compliance with safety requirements by possessing for supply five packets of NZ Black Super Slims that were dangerous on July 31, 2017. The company was fined £250 after admitting possessing two packets of fake Mayfair cigarettes, without the consent of the proprietor on July 31, 2017. The company was fined £250 after admitting producing or supplying eight packets of Treasurer London Executive Gold tobacco that did not comply with packaging requirements on July 31, 2017. The company was fined £250 after admitting producing or supplying two packets of NZ Black Super Slims that did not comply with requirements on July 31, 2017. The company was fined £250 after admitting producing or supplying two pouches of 50g Amber Leaf tobacco that did not comply with packaging requirements on July 31, 2017. The company was fined £250 after admitting supplying five packets of NZ Black Super Slims that did not carry a health warning on July 31, 2017. The company was fined £250 after admitting selling a nicotine inhaling product to a person aged under 18 on August 29, 2017.

