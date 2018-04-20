HM Courts Service: Results list for April 13 to 19, 2018

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from April 13 to 19.

Oliver Cairns, 26, of Broadwater Way, Broadwater, was given a community order and must carry out 120 hours’ unpaid work after admitting three charges of drug-driving (91 benzoylecgonine, 3.7 Delta-9-THC, 72 cocaine) in South Farm Road, Worthing, on December 23, 2017; possessing 14g of cannabis in Worthing on December 23, 2017; three charges of drug-driving (81ug/l cocaine, 88ug/l benzoylecgonine, 3.0ug/l Dleta-9-THC) in Liverpool Terrace, Worthing, on January 18, 2018. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Paul Da Vall, 37, of School Road, Upper Beeding, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must carry out 200 hours’ unpaid work after admitting two charges of making indecent photographs, two category A images of a child and one category C image of a child. A sexual harm prevention order was made and he must pay £85 victim surcharge, £250 costs.

Billy Howlett, 26, of Kingsland Close, Shoreham, was given a community order and must carry out 100 hours’ unpaid work after being found guilty of damaging windows in Oving, with others, on June 12, 2017. He was given a restraining order and must pay £100 compensation, £85 victim surcharge, £312.50 costs.

Daniel Johnson, 25, of Beaumont Park, Littlehampton, was given a community order and must carry out 100 hours’ unpaid work after being found guilty of damaging windows in Oving, with others, on June 12, 2017. He was given a restraining order and must pay £100 compensation, £85 victim surcharge, £312.50 costs.

Thomas Stroud, 76, of West Way, Lancing, was fined £40 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting failing to complete his annual notification as required under the Sexual Offences Act on or before November 7, 2017.

Victor Cazacu, 29, of Potters Mead, Wick, must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching a suspended sentence order by failing to comply with the curfew requirement, having not been available for the installation of the monitoring equipment on February 19 and 20, and March 1 and 7, 2018. The order will continue with an additional two weeks on the curfew, making a total of ten weeks.

Tracey Anstey, 50, of West Way, Littlehampton, was fined £220 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £155 costs, after being found guilty of dropping a cigarette butt and leaving it in Sainsbury’s, Littlehampton, on October 10, 2017.

Romans Cobrevics, 41, of London Road, Bognor Regis, was fined £80 and must pay £30 victim surcharge after admitting dropping chewing gum and leaving it in on the ground beside a car in Morrisons car park, Littlehampton, on October 16, 2017.

Elana Dumitru, 32, of River Farm, River, Petworth, was fined £220 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £155 costs, after being found guilty of dropping a cigarette butt and leaving it on the ground in High Street, Littlehampton, on October 25, 2017.

Gheorghe Dumitru, 39, of River Farm, River, Petworth, was fined £220 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £155 costs, after being found guilty of dropping a cigarette butt and leaving it on the ground in High Street, Littlehampton, on October 25, 2017.

David Ede, 58, of Bayford Road, Littlehampton, was fined £220 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £155 costs, after being found guilty of dropping a cigarette butt and leaving it on the ground in High Street, Littlehampton, on October 26, 2017.

Louise Griffiths, 21, of Manor Court, Rustington, was fined £220 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £155 costs, after being found guilty of dropping a cigarette butt and leaving it in High Street, Littlehampton, on October 9, 2017.

Geraint Harding, 28, of The Lawns, Lancing, was fined £220 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £155 costs, after being found guilty of dropping a cigarette butt and leaving it in Arundel Road, Wick, on October 16, 2017.

Jim Smith, 30, of Greenfields, Littlehampton, was fined £220 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £155 costs, after being found guilty of dropping a cigarette butt and leaving it down a drain in High Street, Littlehampton, on October 16, 2017.

Krzysztof Szwaja, 55, of Binsted Lane, Binsted, was fined £220 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £155 costs, after being found guilty of dropping a cigarette butt and leaving it on the ground at Littlehampton Railway Station on October 9, 2017.

Jonathan Thorley, 29, of Chestnut Walk, Patching, was fined £74 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving over the 30mph speed limit in Marine Parade, Brighton, on July 8, 2017. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Vitalija Vasiliauskaite, 27, of Salisbury House, The Steyne, Bognor Regis, was fined £220 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £155 costs, after being found guilty of dropping a cigarette butt and leaving it in Franciscan Way, Littlehampton, on October 25, 2017.

Paul Weller, 52, of Helyers Green, Wick, was fined £220 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £155 costs, after being found guilty of dropping a cigarette butt and leaving it in on the ground in St Martin’s car park, Littlehampton, on October 25, 2017.

Jack Hotston, 24, of Bishops Close, Lancing, was fined £450 and must pay £45 victim surcharge, £310 costs, after being found guilty of harassment, breaching a restraining order, by shouting and arguing in Worthing on December 31, 2017.

