Georgina Gharsallah: missing woman’s mum stages Teville Gate protest after petition is rejected

The mother of a missing Worthing woman has staged a peaceful protest outside Teville Gate in her search for answers.

Mother-of-two Georgina, 31, was last seen leaving the Clifton Food and Wine off licence store in Clifton Road, Worthing, at 9.30am on Wednesday, March 7, last year.

The protesters outside Teville Gate

And yesterday evening, her mother Andrea and a group of supporters met outside Teville Gate in the town centre to protest against their petition to search the site for her remains being rejected by Worthing Borough Council.

At the protest, Andrea, from Normandy Road, Worthing, said: “I am looking for answers, any answers.

“I believe it is important to rule out Teville Gate before it gets built on as there is a possibility that something happened to my daughter there.

“If no search can take place, the least I would hope for is a full and frank disclosure of all the health and safety procedures at the time of demolition.”

Andrea has searched across the town for her daughter, putting up posters wherever she goes, and has appeared on television to raise the profile of her daughter’s disappearance.

While she still believed Georgina is alive, Andrea started a petition to halt the Teville Gate development and rule out her daughter’s remains being there, following a sighting of two men dragging her away from Broadwater Bridge on the night of her disappearance.

The petition received thousands of signatures, and was handed in to Worthing Borough Council before being rejected by the local authority, according to the missing person page set up and run by Andrea.