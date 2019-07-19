Findon sales assistant at more than double the drink-drive limit sentenced in summer crackdown

A sales assistant from Findon Valley has been sentenced for driving with more than double the legal amount of alcohol in his system.

Wayne Bristow, 39, of Ashfold Avenue, was arrested in Mill Straight in Horsham on June 29, said police, and charged with driving with 73mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system. The limit is 35mcg per 100ml.

Police

At Crawley Magistrates' Court on July 15, he was disqualified from driving for 36 months and sentenced to a 12-month community order, requiring him to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work. He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £90 victim surcharge, police said.

Bristow's arrest was one of 83 made during a summer crackdown on drink and drug-drivers.

Chief Inspector Michael Hodder, of the Roads Policing Unit for Surrey Police and Sussex Police, said: “It is hugely disappointing that so many people still make the conscious decision to drive with drink or drugs in their system. We run dedicated campaigns at peak times of the year – during summer and over Christmas – to provide education and enforcement, and this is in addition to routine roads policing 365 days a year.

“Driving while over the specified limit for drink or drugs is a serious offence which carries significant risks – it is one of the four most common causes of fatal and serious injury collisions on our roads.

“Every year we see people’s lives being destroyed by drink and drug-drivers. And it’s not just those unfortunate enough to be involved in a collision – it also affects the offender themselves, with consequences including a criminal record, a fine or jail term, increased car insurance, potential job loss and trouble travelling to some countries.

“In an ideal world, no one would commit any offences and we wouldn’t have to make any arrests. But we have a duty to keep people on our roads as safe as possible, and anyone who compromises this will be dealt with robustly.

“I cannot stress enough that the risk is real, and if you drive under the influence of drink or drugs, your next journey could be your last.”