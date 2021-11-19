E-bike stolen in Shoreham

An e-bike has been stolen from outside an address in Shoreham.

Police said the theft took place outside an address in Harbour Way, Shoreham Beach at 12.40pm on October 15.

Footage from a doorbell camera showed two men going down a driveway and cutting a lock to remove the e-bike at 12.23pm, according to police.

Picture from Sussex Police

Officers said the owner pursued the suspects as far as the footbridge over the River Adur.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “Officers investigating have identified CCTV footage of a young man at Shoreham Railway Station matching the description of one of the suspects.

“He is seen riding the bicycle near the station where he performed tricks on the bike before forcing it through a security barrier to enter the station.

“The suspect is described as white, aged in his teens or early 20s, with dark hair.

Picture from Sussex Police

“He wore a grey tracksuit top with a black baseball cap and had a backpack.”

Police said the stolen bike was a HaiBike e-Bike in green and black.