Driver flees stolen car after police chase in Worthing

Police are hunting for the driver of a stolen car involved in a police chase in Worthing last night.

A Sussex Police spokesman said the driver ran off when the police chase came to a halt at West Worthing level crossing.

The police chase came to a halt at West Worthing level crossing. Picture: Google Street View

The spokesman said: “At 8.10pm on Tuesday (April 23), a white Ford Kuga sports utility vehicle stolen from an address in Worthing was seen and followed by police via local roads before being forced to stop in South Street due to closed level crossing barriers at West Worthing railway station.

“The driver ran off and is still being sought.

“Another person in the vehicle was arrested on suspicion of burglary with intent to steal and currently remains in custody.”

According to an eyewitness there were eight police vehicles chasing the stolen car around Worthing.

