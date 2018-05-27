COUNTY NEWS: Police address rumours around young woman’s murder

Sussex Police has addressed rumours surrounding the murder of a young woman whose body was found on a bed.

According to Sussex Police, officers were called at 10.30pm on Friday to a flat in Highams Hill in Gossops Green, Crawley, where they discovered a woman’s body in a bed.

Forensics teams and officers are still at the scene of the murder in Highams Hill in Gossops Green, Crawley. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

A 47-year-old man was also caught at the scene, and has now been arrested under suspicion of murder.

Police collected evidence yesterday, and last night, police confirmed that the suspect and the victim, who was in her twenties, were known to each other.

A police spokesman also set the record straight regarding reports of the woman’s father. They said: “Reports that the father of the woman was looking for her at the address are not true.”

The man remains in custody at this stage.

Sussex Police said it would not be issuing any further updates on the investigation until at least this afternoon.