‘Completely senseless’ assault near Shoreham leaves man with head injuries and facial fractures

Sussex Police

Police say the incident reportedly started on the eastern side of Southwick Green in the early hours of Sunday September 26.

The victim is believed to have then run south west across the green towards the junction of Victoria Road and Park Lane, where the assault continued in a garden.

The victim was left with head injuries, including multiple facial fractures, and spent three days in hospital following the attack. He has since been released, police confirmed.

According to police, two men from Worthing, aged 29 and 30, and a 30-year-old man from Lancing were arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm. A 43-year-old woman from Southwick was also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Police say all four suspects have been released under investigation, pending further enquiries. A fifth suspect remains outstanding.

A number of witnesses are assisting detectives with the investigation, and anyone else with any information is urged to come forward.

Investigating officer detective sergeant Colin O’Hare, said, “This was a really serious assault.

“Fortunately, the victim received immediate attention and first aid by concerned members of the public who found him semi-conscious and bleeding heavily from head injuries. Had they not taken this action and called the ambulance to assist, this could have been a whole lot worse.

“From the police investigation to date, this appears to be a completely senseless, unnecessary and totally avoidable assault. Witnesses describe the victim running from his attacker(s) before the suspect(s) caught him and assaulted him, it would appear with extreme force.

“The investigation is moving at pace and I would urge anyone who witnessed the assault in particular to come forward and speak to us. I would also urge local residents – in particular those on the south western corner of Southwick Green – to check any dash cam, CCTV or doorbell footage between 12.30am–1.15am on Sunday for any evidence of the assault, the victim being pursued or suspects walking away from scene. If such footage is located, please contact us as soon as possible.”