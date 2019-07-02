Company director lied about Shoreham A27 speeding offence

A driver who lied about a speeding offence on the A27 at Shoreham has been found guilty of perverting the course of justice.

Andrew Blades, a company director, was found guilty following a three-day trial at Lewes Crown Court, which concluded on Thursday, June 20.

In December 2017, he activated a speed camera on the A27 at Shoreham in December 2017. He also falsely nominated another driver as being responsible, police said.

Police said the 47-year-old, of The Ruffitts, Croydon, Surrey, stuck to his fabricated explanation but was found guilty.

He was sentenced to five months’ imprisonment, suspended for 24 months, and ordered to carry out 180 hours of unpaid work. He was also required to pay £300 costs.

The convictions fell under Operation Pinocchio, which was launched by Sussex Police in 2016 with the aims of; improving safety on Sussex’s roads by tracing and prosecuting offenders who provide false information in an attempt to avoid prosecution; and preventing law-abiding motorists, who have been badly advised, from committing serious criminal offences by attempting to avoid speeding or red light offences.

Chris Raynor, of the Sussex Police Camera and Ticket Process Team, said: “This operation demonstrates that no matter how long it takes, we are determined to bring to justice those who break the law and put other road users’ lives at risk.

“What may appear to be a fairly low-level offence to some, is actually one which carries a maximum term of life imprisonment. People should be aware that a conviction for this offence comes with a criminal record which could affect future employment opportunities, travel to foreign countries such as America and Australia, and other aspects of your life.”