Cash stolen from vehicles in Shoreham – police issue advice

Most vehicles have been left insecure and cash has been stolen, a spokesman for Adur & Worthing Police said on Twitter.

They added: “Owners are reminded to ensure vehicles are locked when not in use.”

The force issued a link to crime prevention advice on the Sussex Police website.

It reads: “Having your car broken into and losing your things to thieves can be very distressing.

“Here are a few simple steps you can take to keep your vehicle, and what’s in it, safe.”

The 11 simple steps issued by the police include closing windows and the sun roof to prevent ‘fishing’, securing number plates with tamper-resistant screws and hiding electrical items and leaving no clues.