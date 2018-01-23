Cash from crime funds CCTV for Shoreham Beach

Money made from stolen property will help fund CCTV for Shoreham Beach.

The £500 donation to the National Coastwatch Institution’s Shoreham Lookout Station was thanks to PCSO Daryl Holter, heritage crime lead at Sussex Police.

It came from the Police Property Act Fund, which is created from money recovered by the police and proceeds from the sale of items that cannot be returned to identified owners.

PCSO Holter said: “I am really happy to help Laurie Hays, station manager, and his team.

“The NCI is an entirely voluntary organisation keeping a visual watch along UK shores, watchkeepers provide the eyes and ears along the coast, monitoring radio channels and providing a listening watch in poor visibility.

“They are trained to deal with emergencies, offering a variety of skills and experience and full training by the NCI ensures that high standards are met.”

The Coastwatch team will be installing CCTV at the lookout station, next to Shoreham Fort, so both charities will benefit.

Laurie explained: “Shoreham NCI are looking to purchase a 24/7 high definition CCTV system. The purpose is to give them access to historical video recordings to the movement of all vessels that enter and leave the Shoreham Port.

“Much to the delight of the Friends of Shoreham Fort, one of the cameras will be dedicated to view the site of Shoreham Fort, another camera will view the beach area surrounding the fort, this grant will see added security for the fort, an incredibly important heritage asset for Shoreham.”

Shoreham Fort has been plagued by vandalism over the past year, including the refreshments kiosk being broken into just days before a major event.

Gary Baines, chairman of the Friends of Shoreham Fort, said: “The National Coastwatch tower was originally an aiming light station to support Shoreham Forts guns in World War Two.

“Support from the tower continues today, thanks to funding from Sussex Police and the National Coastwatch. This is a great step towards getting CCTV to cover the site of Shoreham Fort, we are very grateful to Sussex Police and to the National Coastwatch for making it a possibility.”