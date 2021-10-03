Police officers were called to the collision between Lancing and Lyons Farm, Worthing just before 6.30am on Friday (October 1).

A white Ford Transit van, travelling west, was involved in collisions with 'several vehicles' before being 'abandoned by the side of the road', according to Sussex Police.

The driver was found by police nearby soon afterwards and was detained, police said.

A spokesperson added: "Several drivers sustained minor injuries but none required hospital treatment.

"A 32-year-old man from Brighton was arrested on suspicion of drink driving, dangerous driving and other driving offences and was taken to custody.

"He was later further arrested for causing criminal damage to a police cell. He was questioned and later released under investigation."

The A27 was closed for more than two hours for investigation and vehicle recovery work to take place.

Apeealing for witnesses, Sussex Roads Police officer Tom Van de Wee said: “This incident happened at a busy time of the day and caused significant damage and disruption to those travelling on the A27 in the area.

"We already have a number of witnesses but would like to hear from anyone else who witnessed the collisions or who saw the van being driven prior to the incident or has dash cam footage of it to come forward.”