COUNTY NEWS: Watch as Lancaster, Spitfire and Hurricane fly over Sussex

Sussex residents were treated to a series of Lancaster, Spitfire and Hurricane fly-pasts this afternoon (Sunday, July 22).

After the Red Arrows lit up the skies above Hastings following the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight on Saturday (July 21), the three aircrafts performed a series of fly-pasts over the town for the second time in as many days.

Picture: Justin Lycett

They arrived at 12.30pm as residents rushed to catch a glimpse.

The last time the Red Arrows visited 1066 Country was in 2012 and were a highlight during that year’s Pirate Day festivities.

This weekend’s displays will be centred over St Mary in the Castle but will extend for miles around.

The event has been organised by Roger Crouch, who served with the RAF, and his team.

Video supplied by Daniel Burton

Related stories:

Your pictures and videos as the Red Arrows take to the skies over Hastings

PICTURES: Battle of Britain Memorial Flight and the Red Arrows

Times for Red Arrows displays announced for Hastings