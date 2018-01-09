COUNTY NEWS: Complaints allege councillor was ‘threatening and abusive’

An investigation into complaints against a former Conservative councillor will be considered by members of Lewes District Council’s Standards Panel next week.

Two separate complaints were made against Cllr Dave Neave about his conduct at a ‘de-brief’ meeting at the offices of Telscombe Town Council on September 20 last year.

It is alleged he failed to comply with the council’s Code of Conduct at the meeting, held to discuss the ‘Fireworks on The Tye’ event in the town on September 2.

The complaints, by two other members of the council, allege that Cllr Neave behaved in a threatening and abusive manner by his language and actions - “perceived physical violence and invasion of personal space”.

Cllr Neave, who was elected to Telscombe Town Council in May 2011 and re-elected in May 2015, has subsequently resigned from the council and left the Conservative party. He has joined the Independent Group on Lewes District Council. He is also a member of Peacehaven Town Council.

If the Standards Panel, which meets on Tuesday, January 16, decides he did breach the Code of Conduct, it must determine what, if any, sanction(s) to apply or recommend.

The complaints were the subject of an investigation by Monitoring Officer Catherine Knight.