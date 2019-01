The second Shoreham Light Parade saw residents walk from East Street to Shoreham Beach and back in a bid to banish the January blues and come together as a community. Here are a selection of pictures taken by our photographer.

Alayia, 10, and Havana, 6, with their lanterns. jpimedia Buy a Photo

Paraders carrying their lanterns. jpimedia Buy a Photo

Reuben Tindall, age 6. jpimedia Buy a Photo

Parading down the street. jpimedia Buy a Photo

