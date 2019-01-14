Care For Veterans in Worthing celebrates 100 years of care with short film

A Worthing-based charity is celebrating its centenary and has marked the occasion with the launch of a special short film.

Care For Veterans was set up in 1919 to care for those returning from the First World War, so 2019 will be a year of celebration for the charity supporting veterans and their families.

Celebrating 100 Years of Care is a celebratory film which showcases resident veterans, family members, charity staff and volunteers as they sing and dance along to Celebration by Kool and the Gang.

The video features Care for Veterans’ oldest resident, Irene Barclay, who celebrated her 100th birthday last year, plus veterans who are taking their first steps to recovery.

Some of those featured are holding signs showing the various personal achievements they are celebrating.

The star of the video is Gifford Bear, Care For Veterans' mascot

Elizabeth Baxter, head of fundraising and marketing at Care for Veterans, said: “We wanted to kick-off our centenary year in a fun way, and this short film does that perfectly. It shows our wonderful veterans, our hardworking staff, and our dedicated volunteers, as well as showcasing all of the care and rehabilitation we provide but is entertaining and lively.

“We feel it really captures the spirit of life at Care for Veterans, and while some of those in our care are living with degenerative and debilitating conditions, we give them the very best quality of life, in spite of their disability.”

Care for Veterans provides care and rehabilitation to disabled ex-servicemen and women. The charity provides nursing care as well as physiotherapy, occupational therapy, and speech and language therapy to help rehabilitate those it cares for, so they can live more independent lives.

