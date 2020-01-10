Busy Worthing road flooded due to burst water pipe: in pictures

A Southern Water spokesman confirmed teams were at the scene of the accident in Columbia Drive, Worthing. Pictures from the scene show water spreading over one of the carriageways, but cars were still driving through it. A spokesman for Southern Water said: "“This burst was detected at about 2.15pm and a small number of customers have reported low pressure or no water. Our teams were on site within the hour and closing valves to isolate the main from our network while our control room re-routes water to keep customers in supply. We’ll work as quickly as is safe but believe the re-routing of supplies means disruption will be minimal. We’d like to thank the members of the public who reported this burst. We always welcome reports of leaks or bursts either on our website at https://www.southernwater.co.uk/help-advice/leaks/report-a-leak or by calling our leaks hotline on 0800 820 999.”

The scene of the flooding in Columbia Drive, Worthing

