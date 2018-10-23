Worthing’s Splash Pad at The Gap to close for the winter

A popular Worthing attraction is entering hibernation for the winter.

The Splash Pad at The Gap, on the seafront between Splashpoint Leisure Centre and the Crab Shack, has officially closed today after the recent dip in temperatures.

A statement from Adur and Worthing Councils said temperatures were expected to fall to just above freezing by the end of the week.

The Splash Pad opened for this year’s heat wave on June 27, after opening late due to concerns around water quality.



