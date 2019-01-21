Created with Sketch.
New designs for Teville Gate / Station Square Worthing. SUS-170311-191558001

Teville Gate: the Worthing site’s sorry saga spanning decades

The latest chapter in the Teville Gate development was revealed this week after a public consultation on plans for Teville Gate House was announced.

In this special picture article, we take a look at the site’s complex history over the last two decades. Click here for the latest.

Worthing residents were not always worried about Teville Gate. This watercolour, dated 1805-1810, depicts a turnpike gate at the junction of Broadwater Road and Teville Road in the vicinity of the site

1. Simpler times

Worthing residents were not always worried about Teville Gate. This watercolour, dated 1805-1810, depicts a turnpike gate at the junction of Broadwater Road and Teville Road in the vicinity of the site
200+ years later: Farrho Developments' 1998 scheme to demolish the car park in favour of plans which included a cinema was among projects which never happened

2. Grand plans

200+ years later: Farrho Developments' 1998 scheme to demolish the car park in favour of plans which included a cinema was among projects which never happened
Hanson Capital Management's 2006 proposal included a swimming pool complex, cinema, restaurants, shops and 260 flats, among other attractions. According to council records, permission was not finally approved until 2010.

3. Swimming pool?

Hanson Capital Management's 2006 proposal included a swimming pool complex, cinema, restaurants, shops and 260 flats, among other attractions. According to council records, permission was not finally approved until 2010.
Another view of the initial Hanson scheme. The Herald reported a 'fundamental split between the council's Tory administration and the Lib Dem opposition over the provision of a pool at Teville Gate

4. Two towers

Another view of the initial Hanson scheme. The Herald reported a 'fundamental split between the council's Tory administration and the Lib Dem opposition over the provision of a pool at Teville Gate
