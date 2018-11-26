St Barnabas House hospice offers ten per cent discount at its new Shoreham charity shop

St Barnabas House hospice has opened its 12th charity shop in Shoreham High Street.

This newest addition to the chain stocks clothing, accessories, bric-a-brac, small electricals, books and homeware.

Manager Jayne Standing at the new St Barnabas House charity shop in Shoreham High Street. Photo by Derek Martin DM18112800a

It also has a special children’s section, with clothing, toys and games, to appeal to families in the area.

Jan Harper, head of retail, said: “We are thrilled to open this shop in Shoreham and it is the perfect addition to our existing range of St Barnabas House charity shops.

“The shops are so important to St Barnabas House in raising money and also in raising awareness in the high street of the valuable work we do, both in the hospice and in patients’ own homes.

“For our retail shops to succeed, we rely on support from the local community and we’d like to thank them for their warm welcome and generous donations so far.”

St Barnabas House cares for patients from Worthing, Adur, Arun, Chanctonbury, Henfield, Steyning, Partridge Green and Storrington.

The 20-bed in-patient unit is in Worthing and there is an extensive community team offering essential nursing care, advice and support in patients’ own homes.

Last year, St Barnabas House cared for around 120 patients from Shoreham, both at the hospice and in their own homes, and provided support for their families

The Shoreham shop is offering a ten per cent discount, excluding new goods, until January 31, 2019. Just download the voucher on the website at www.stbh.org.uk

Jan added: “We are looking for volunteers to help in the shop. The role is varied and fun, and includes customer service, sorting and prepping donated stock, operating the till and visual merchandising. Full training is given and no experience is needed.

“If you are interested in joining our friendly team, please pop into the shop, or contact our voluntary services team on 01903 706315 or volunteers@stbh.org.uk.

“We are also looking for donations of stock to sell to help us raise funds and if you have good-quality items to donate, please drop them into the shop during opening hours, Monday to Saturday between 9am and 5pm.”

The shop is situated at 46 High Street, Shoreham. Telephone 01273 453083.

Details of the other shops, which are across the area the hospice serves, can be found on the website.

