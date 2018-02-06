Shoreham fast food franchise undergoes ‘digital make-over’

A fast food franchise in Shoreham is undergoing a ‘major digital make-over’ which will see 15 news jobs created.

The McDonald’s restaurant in Eastern Avenue, owned by local franchisee Grant Copper, is set to reopen its doors on Wednesday, February 28.

New self-order kiosks will be installed

Digital changes at the branch include self-order kiosks, which a spokesman said would improve the speed and ease of ordering.

These allow customers to browse the menu, look at nutritional information and personalise their meals, giving people more time to consider their food and drink choices, the spokesman said.

Dedicated ‘dining room hosts’ will ensure the process is quick and easy, the spokesman added.

Table service will also be introduced, which will ‘take the stress out of finding somewhere to sit when carrying food, potentially with children, bags and buggies’.

Mr Cooper, who owns and operates 21 restaurants in the area, said: “These changes are designed to make our customers’ experience as positive as possible- whether that’s providing people with a chance to get to grips with using a tablet in a relaxed environment, or providing parents with a quick and easy way of ordering their food.

“When ordering with the new kiosks customers will have the option to make different food choices, for example swapping fries for a side salad.”