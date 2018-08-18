Salons in Worthing, Shoreham and Littlehampton vie for People’s Choice Award 2018

Four salons from the Herald and Gazette area are among the ten competing for the People’s Choice Award 2018.

The Sussex Salon Awards celebrate and acknowledge the success of some of the most creative, dynamic and innovative hair salons, hairdressers and barbers across East and West Sussex.

Celebrity Big Brother star Chloe Goodman with Katie Gannon at LA Studio in Shoreham. Picture: Derek Martin DM1713144a

Customers vote for the winner of the People’s Choice Award, with finalists including GMD Hair and Beauty Studio in Worthing, V-Hair Salon in Worthing, LA Studio in Shoreham and Jones & Co in Littlehampton.

Also up for the award are Chaland Ellis Hairdressing in Peacehaven, House of Hair in Brighton, Luscious VIP in Eastbourne, Monroe Hair in Brighton, North Street Hair in Brighton and Studio 2 in Horsham.

Winners will be revealed at the awards ceremony on October 28 at Hilton Metropole, Brighton.

Stuart Jones, from Jones & Co, in High Street, Littlehampton, said: “With the salon only being open less than two years, we are so proud to be even in the running for the People’s Choice Award.

“When I opened the salon, I was new to the area and salon has gone from strength to strength.”

GMD Hair and Beauty Studio, in Station Parade, Tarring Road, Worthing, is a friendly and relaxed salon with experienced staff who work to personalise each customer’s experience.

V-Hair Salon, in Elm Grove, Worthing, is proud to be a finalist. The stylists aim to give customers an enjoyable experience in a friendly and caring environment.

LA Studio, in High Street, Shoreham, is the south’s leading hair extension salon, offering the finest, ethically-sourced human hair and expertly-applied colouring and styling techniques.

To vote and for more information, visit www.sussexsalonawards.co.uk. Other categories are judged by industry professionals.

