Hollie ‘over the moon’ to win card competition

Young artist Hollie Kerley has been named the winner in a tough competition to design Southern Co-op’s corporate Christmas card for this year.

The eight-year-old, who attends The Springboard Project’s Worthing group, won a Christmas hamper for her picture featuring a snowman and Father Christmas in his sleigh.

Hollie's winning Christmas card design

She was presented with her prize, along with 100 copies of her Christmas card, by Southern Co-op area business manager Marcus Hazell at the Ferring store last week.

Hollie’s mum, Helen, said: “Hollie has a real passion for arts and crafts and was absolutely over the moon to have won this competition.

“She had a great day with the colleagues at Southern Co-op and staff from Springboard, which was where we heard about the competition.

“She is really pleased with her hamper and her favourite thing in it is a mermaid toy, as she loves anything girly.”

The competition to design the corporate card for the independent co-operative to send to colleagues and partners at Christmas was run during the summer for children aged five to 15.

Mr Hazell said: “It was a delight to meet Hollie. She is such an enthusiastic person and she designed a very festive card featuring Santa flying through the night sky. She was a very deserving winner of this competition.”