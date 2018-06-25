Highdown Tea Rooms in shock closure

The manager of Highdown Tea Rooms in Highdown Rise, Worthing, says she has been left ‘devastated’ after being forced to close after her lease was cancelled at short notice.

Donna Lewington, 53, has ran the Highdown Tea Rooms for 12 years but said she was informed by her landlord last Friday that the lease would not be renewed.

“I’m devastated, it was an absolute shock,” said Miss Lewington.

“I had always just assumed they would renew the lease the way they always have, but I shouldn’t have taken it for granted.”

Miss Lewington said she was informed her current lease runs out this Sunday, when the Tea Rooms will be forced to cease business.

Highdown Tea Rooms has been a favourite spot for many visitors to Worthing and the South Downs, welcoming walkers and their dogs for tea and coffee and homemade food.