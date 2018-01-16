COUNTY NEWS: Solar farm work safe after Carillion collapse

The collapse of construction giant Carillion will not affect ongoing work on West Sussex solar farm projects, the county council has said.

Carillion, which went bust on Monday with debts of about £1.5bn, is the lead contractor on the Westhampnett solar farm project, which is due to be completed in February.

A county council spokesman said: "In line with the official receiver’s priority to ensure continuity of public services, the final work by Carillion’s sub-contractors to complete the solar farm will go ahead.

"We do not expect there to be any impact on services for our residents as a result of this announcement."

The county council has worked in partnership with Carillion since 2014 on Your Energy Sussex, which has delivered a range of energy efficiency and renewable energy projects.

The spokesman said the company had no ongoing role in the running or maintenance of the council's renewable energy systems.

Carillion's sub-contractors installed solar panels at eight West Sussex schools in 2015 and a further three in 2016.

Members approved a further £3m of funding last year, and the council is now working with Portsmouth City Council to install solar panels at nine more school throught January and February.