Albion Inn in Fishersgate presents cheque to Macmillan Cancer Support following charity day

The Albion Inn in Fishersgate has presented a cheque to Macmillan Cancer Support following its successful charity day, featuring football, karaoke and head shaves.

A total of £1,523.86 was raised from the event, organised by assistant manager Janet Cuckney.

From left, Claire Cuckney, charity day organiser Janet Cuckney, Andy Keen, Mandy Young and Ann Laneham. Photo by Derek Martin DM18110555a

Janet said: “It went so, so well. It was absolutely fantastic, better than I thought it would be. It was so busy, I could not believe it.”

