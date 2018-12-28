Big lottery win for five Worthing neighbours

Five neighbours in Worthing will be ringing in the New Year with a share of £180k after their postcode was announced as the winner of People’s Postcode Lottery’s Street Prize.

Their lucky postcode, BN11 5LJ, was announced as the winner yesterday (Thursday, December 27).

Some of the Worthing winners

Four residents scooped £30,000 each, while the fifth landed £60,000 thanks to playing with two tickets.

Jeff Brazier, People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador, went knocking on doors in Elm Grove to reveal the news.

Carmela Resarchi, a 52-year-old carer, was one of the lucky winners who doubled her win by playing with two tickets.

Carmela said: “I was expecting to win £1,000 and I would have been so happy with that! This is the best Christmas ever.

Carmela Resarchi: "This couldn't have come at a better time."

“My daughter Domenica is at university, studying Psychology with Sociology at Brighton. I want to use the money to help her out while she’s studying.

“This couldn’t have come at a better time, as her car keeps breaking down, and with this money we can afford to replace it.”

Rhianna Chapman, a 32-year-old office worker who’s been playing People’s Postcode Lottery for just 6 months, won £30,000.

She said: “I’m shaking, I can’t believe it. I’m the unluckiest person in my house and I’ve never won anything before this.

Rhianna Chapman: "I'm shaking, I can't believe it."

“I’ve never had this kind of money, it means so much to me.

“I’d like to use some of it to book a family trip to Disneyland Paris with my partner and my son Leon for his birthday in October.

“I started playing because it’s easy to set up and you don’t need to think about entering yourself to play every month.

“I love hearing about the charities that People’s Postcode Lottery support through their updates – it’s nice to know that we’re making a difference.”

Neil and Ella Watson: "I'm over the moon."

Neil Watson, 66, who started his own fire and security systems maintenance business three years ago, won £30,000.

He said: “I am over the moon, this is so wonderful and so unexpected.”

His wife, Ella, who works as a highway steward, added: “I feel a lovely holiday coming on!

“We would love to do a cruise, we’ve never done one before. We can treat our daughters, Tiffany and Jodie, too.

“I got everything I could ever want this Christmas, with my daughter Jodie home from the USA where she works as an au pair, and this is just the icing on the cake.”

Two winners of £30,000 were unavailable when Jeff and the team visited their home, but the prize will be paid into their bank account.

A minimum of 32 per cent from every ticket from the People’s Postcode Lottery goes to charity, a spokesman said.

The lottery has raised £371 million for good causes across Great Britain and internationally.

The draw was held for the Postcode Earth Trust, and one of the charities to benefit is the National Trust who have received almost £1.5 million to date from the players of People’s Postcode Lottery.

This includes the Worthing National Trust Association.

Other local charities that are supported by players of People’s Postcode Lottery include Release Counselling and Therapy for Women, which received £2,000 last year to run support groups for new mums suffering from post-natal depression or anxiety.

The group aims to help the transition into motherhood for mums who may be struggling to cope.

The Deans Senior Tea Club was also awarded £2,000 last year to help run free social tea clubs for older people to combat isolation and loneliness.

For more information, visit www.postcodelottery.co.uk.

SEE MORE: Baby Basics project at Worthing Hospital supports new mothers in need

Helping the homeless in Worthing in 2019 will be ‘an ongoing battle’

Shoreham taxi driver injured in potentially ‘racially or religiously aggravated assault’