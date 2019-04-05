A27 delays near Shoreham Bypass due to two-car collision Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... There are delays on the A27 this morning in Lancing due to a two-car collision. A red Mini and a black Mercedes collided between the Adur flyover and the Sussex Pad traffic lights in the westbound carriageway. A two-car collision on the A27 is causing delays This has been causing traffic to build up back to the Southwick Tunnel. Wick roundabout partially blocked due to accident