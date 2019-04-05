Created with Sketch.

A27 delays near Shoreham Bypass due to two-car collision

There are delays on the A27 this morning in Lancing due to a two-car collision.

A red Mini and a black Mercedes collided between the Adur flyover and the Sussex Pad traffic lights in the westbound carriageway.

A two-car collision on the A27 is causing delays

This has been causing traffic to build up back to the Southwick Tunnel.