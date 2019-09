A serious collision has closed the A259 in Littlehampton this morning.

The A259 Worthing Road at Wick is closed both ways, according to traffic reports, due to a collision between the A284 Lyminster Road (Wick) to B2187 Horsham Road (Littlehampton).

Heavy traffic has been reported following the collision at Littlehampton

Heavy traffic has been reported and the collision is affecting traffic between Morrisons and The Body Shop roundabout.