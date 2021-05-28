48-hour police anti-social behaviour order placed on Steyning
Sussex Police has placed an anti-social behaviour order on the village of Steyning for the next 48 hours.
Friday, 28th May 2021, 6:06 pm
A statement from Horsham Police said, “Due to community concerns about antisocial behaviour in Steyning, a section 35 dispersal order has been authorised covering the whole village.”
This means police have heightened, temporary powers which can include dispersing people and confiscating items from those gathering in certain areas. Police say there will also be an increased presence of officers.
Horsham Police put this in place at 5pm today (May 28) and the order will last for 48 hours.
You can report anti-social behaviour online or by calling 101.