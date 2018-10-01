Sompting and District Model Railway Club open day success

Sompting and District Model Railway Club welcomed many visitors to its second open day.

The event at Sompting Village Hall on Saturday gave people the opportunity to see what happens at a typical club night.

Dave Vincent with his layout at Sompting and District Model Railway Club's open day. Picture: Derek Martin DM1894219a

Matthew Ayling, publicity and website manager, said: “We were extremely pleased to invite visitors back to our second Come and See Us open day.

“Different to our annual May exhibition, where we showcase lots of layouts, this open day was all about showing the public what we get up to on a typical club night.

“We are hoping that some of the people who attended will join us and become club members.”

There were various railway-related activities taking place on the different layouts, owned by either the club or individual members, including building kit construction, electrics, scenery building and brass loco construction.

The children’s layout, which is always popular, was also running, to allow the younger members and visitors to control their own model train.

Colin Edkins, chairman, said: “We were so pleased to invite the public to join us for our second club open day.

“There was a real buzz of train conversation about the place as club members and visitors shared their thoughts, ideas and opinions.

“We look forward to welcoming some of the visitors into our club.”

The next exhibition takes place on Saturday, May 11, and Sunday, May 12, 2019.

The club welcomes new members, from juniors to experienced modellers.

Meetings are held at the village hall and among the members are some of the leading railway modellers in West Sussex.

For more information about Sompting and District Model Railway Club, visit the website www.somptingdistrictmrc.co.uk

