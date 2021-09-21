Three new trainees have been welcomed at a accountancy firm in Worthing.

Carpenter Box, an award winning firm of chartered accountants, tax and business advisers received the two graduates and one undergraduate.

Trainees Alex Paddley, Shaha Choudhury and Farhan Nibrash have been recruited into departments such as tax, audit and assurance, and business services while the work towards earning their licences.

The trainees can either obtain a qualification to be a Chartered Accountant (ACA), Chartered Certified Accountant (ACCA) or a Chartered Tax Adviser (CTA).

The apprentices will be take part in ‘soft skill workshop days’ and will be paired with coaches from our chosen training provider, who will mentor them through their development.

James Gawman, the training director at Carpenter Box said that he looks at the firm as ‘one big family’.

He said: “It really is one of the best [firms] out there. When results day comes, there’s no better feeling than seeing someone’s hard work and commitment pay off and being a part of that celebration.”