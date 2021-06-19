Look inside the beautiful 10 bedroom Sussex home once owned by a princess

Hill Lodge, a Georgian-fronted Grade II Listed family home, sits at the top of the town, on the south side of the High Street, and boasts spectacular views of the South Downs.

With deeds from the late 1700s, the house has evolved through the Georgian, Victorian and Edwardian periods to provide a spacious, simple and flexible layout. The adaptable plan form provides opportunities for home-working and independence for extended family-living.

Hill Lodge changed hands just three times in the last one hundred years and was previously owned by Princess Chandra Cox of Siam.

For the past 55 years, Hill Lodge has been a multiple-generation family home, with space and parking for their architectural practice.

At the heart of the house is a breath-taking hallway which leads through to the garden, with impressive staircase rising to a galleried landing.

The rooms are characterised by light and space, elegant and well-proportioned, with high ceilings, large windows, original plasterwork and fireplaces and cast iron tapestry rails to the principal rooms.

Hill Lodge provides about 450 square metres (4,840 square feet) of living space, including four bathrooms. The cellars provide an additional 50 square metres (540sft) and includes a wine cellar.

Hill Lodge is currently on the market with Strike for £2,750,000.

