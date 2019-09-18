Dogs Trust Shoreham dog of the week Jake is the perfect walking buddy

Three-year-old collie, Jake has an energetic nature and loves fun, reward-based training to keep his brain stimulated.

An active lifestyle is really important to Jake, he needs to be able to enjoy playtime in the garden with his favourite toys - usually a tennis ball, after a relaxing walk.

Jake’s new home should have access to quiet walking areas, where traffic and other dogs can be mostly avoided.

He is looking for a home where he will be the only pet and where residents and visitors are above the age of 16.

Tracey Rae, rehoming centre manager said: “While it may take a little while to build up a strong bond with this independent chap, getting to know him will be truly worthwhile”

Jake’s ‘pawfect’ match would be experienced owners who are keen on helping him to continue developing his skills, while also supporting him with some of his insecurities.

If you think you could be Jake’s new owner. Call 01273 452576 or visit www.dogstrust.org.uk for more. The Rehoming Centre is based at Brighton Road, Shoreham, BN43 5LT.