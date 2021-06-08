See how Goring Class of 2011 celebrated Chatsmore High School prom ten years ago
Ferraris, stretched limousines and a double-decker bus were just some of the ways students at Chatsmore High School in Goring arrived at their prom ten years ago. More than 100 year-11 students gathered at Hilton Avisford Park, near Arundel, in June 2011 for a three-course meal and evening of dancing.
Awards included prom king and queen, best teacher and ‘most likely to become a millionaire’. Staff said it was a fantastic evening and everyone looked spectacular. Viv Porter said: “It’s a big moment for them, because we’re saying goodbye to them and they’re going to enter the big, wide world. When you see them dressed up you realise just how much they’ve grown since the first time you see them as year-seven students – it’s a proud moment for us.”
