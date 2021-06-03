Where you can find mental health information and support in Sussex

Sussex CAMHS

www.sussexcamhs.nhs.ukA host of online support information for children, young people, parents and carers and professionals about how to manage mental health in children.

Young Minds

Help is available online, by email and by phone at these organisations

https://youngminds.org.uk/The UK’s leading charity fighting for children and young people’s mental health.

e-wellbeing

www.e-wellbeing.co.ukA digital wellbeing service for young people, run by YMCA DownsLink Group, to access the right support and information around their emotional health and wellbeing.

Place 2 Be

www.place2be.org.ukA national charity website which provides information and support to schools in the UK

Papyrus

https://www.papyrus-uk.org/Prevention of young people’s suicide in the UK. this has three different sections titled ‘I’m Thinking About Suicide’, ‘I’m Worried About Someone’ and ‘I’m a Professional’

Hopeline

A confidential support and advice service for children and young people under the age of 35 who are experiencing thoughts of suicide and anyone concerned that a young person could be thinking about suicide.

Staying Alive app

You can download it for free on Android and iOS.

The Stay Alive app is a pocket suicide prevention resource, full of information which we hope will help you stay safe. You might find it useful if you are having thoughts of suicide or if you are concerned about someone else who may be considering suicide.

Well Mind

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.bluestepsolutions.wellmind&hl=en_GBWellMind is a free NHS mental health and wellbeing app designed to help with stress, anxiety and depression. The app includes advice, tips and tools to improve mental health and boost wellbeing.

Preventing Suicide in Sussex

www.preventingsuicideinsussex.orgAdvice for people who may be at risk of suicide, and for concerned family and friends

MindTools

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.moodtools.moodtools&hl=en_GBMoodTools is designed to help combat depression and alleviate negative moods.

Calm Zone

https://www.thecalmzone.net/The Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM) is leading a movement against suicide

Health Talk

https://healthtalk.org/depression-and-low-mood/overviewFind out about the experience of depression and low mood in young people by seeing and hearing young people share their personal stories on film

Harmless

www.harmless.org.ukHarmless is an organisation who works to address and overcome issues related to self-harm and suicide.

Samaritans

Step by Step is a Samaritans service that provides practical support to schools and organisations working with young people so that they are better prepared to cope with issues relating to mental health.